Ram Ratna Wires fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Record date is 18 June 2025

Ram Ratna Wires has fixed 18 June 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of Global Copper (transferor company) who shall be entitled to receive fully paid-up equity shares of Ram Ratna Wires (transferee company) as per the share exchange ratio set out in the scheme of amalgamation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

