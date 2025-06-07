Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capri Global Capital launches auto pay facility for gold loans

Capri Global Capital launches auto pay facility for gold loans

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Capri Global Capital has further strengthened its digital services with the launch of the Auto Pay facility for Gold Loans. This new feature is designed to make gold loan repayments more convenient, secure, and hassle-free for customers.

The Smart Auto Pay feature offers customers a hassle-free and secure repayment experience by automatically debiting the due amount from their registered bank account on the scheduled date. This reduces the risk of missed payments and late penalties. The service is enabled through a standing instruction or mandate provided at the time of loan disbursal. With Auto Pay, customers benefit from a secure and seamless repayment process, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OCCL sees major boost from anti-dumping duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

Kernex Microsystems JV wins Western Railways' KAVACH project of Rs 182 cr

MCX gets SEBI nod to launch electricity derivatives

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story