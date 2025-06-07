Board of Ethos approves terms of proposed rights issue

At meeting held on 06 June 2025
The Board of Ethos at its meeting held on 06 June 2025 has approved the following in relation to rights issue of the company:
A Instrument being Issued : Fully paid-up Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10/- each.
B Rights Issue Shares : 22,77,250 fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs 10/- each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 409,90,50,000 (Rupees Four Hundred and Nine Crores Ninety Lakhs Fifty Thousand only)*
*Assuming full subscription with respect to Rights Equity Shares.
C Rights Issue Price : Rs 1,800/- (Rupees One Thousand and Eight Hundred only) per fully paid up Rights Equity Share (including premium of Rs 1,790/- (One Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety only ) per fully paid-up Rights Equity Share. The entire Issue Price will be payable at the time of making the application in the Issue.
D Rights Issue Size : Rs 409,90,50,000/ (Rupees Four Hundred and Nine Crores Ninety Lakhs Fifty Thousand only)*
*Assuming full subscription with respect to Rights Equity Shares.
E Rights Entitlement Ratio : 4 (Four) Rights Equity Shares for every 43 (Forty Three) fully paid-up Equity Shares held by eligible shareholders as on the Record Date.
F Record date : For the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the Rights Issue as Thursday, June 12, 2025 (Record Date).
G Rights Issue Schedule:
Issue Opening Date : Friday, June 20, 2025
Last date for On Market Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: Monday, June 30, 2025
Last date for off market renunciation: Wednesday, July 2, 2025
