RBI study shows tomato, onion and potato farmers get only a third of retail price that consumer pays

According to an RBI working paper that studies the price dynamics of tomato, onion and potato (TOP) in India, despite having a modest weight in the consumer price index (CPI), significantly impact food and headline inflation due to their high price volatility. The value chain analysis of the three vegetables suggests that farmers are getting around one third of the price that a consumer is paying; the rest is apportioned by the wholesalers and retailers - unlike other sectors like dairy, where farmers are getting around 70 per cent of the final price. Marketing reforms, storage solutions, enhancing processing capacity, and raising yields through higher R&D investments in developing climate resistant varieties and innovative cultivation techniques would be critical for improving the value chains, increasing farmers share in consumer rupee and containing price volatility, the study noted.