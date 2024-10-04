Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI study shows tomato, onion and potato farmers get only a third of retail price that consumer pays

RBI study shows tomato, onion and potato farmers get only a third of retail price that consumer pays

Image
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

According to an RBI working paper that studies the price dynamics of tomato, onion and potato (TOP) in India, despite having a modest weight in the consumer price index (CPI), significantly impact food and headline inflation due to their high price volatility. The value chain analysis of the three vegetables suggests that farmers are getting around one third of the price that a consumer is paying; the rest is apportioned by the wholesalers and retailers - unlike other sectors like dairy, where farmers are getting around 70 per cent of the final price. Marketing reforms, storage solutions, enhancing processing capacity, and raising yields through higher R&D investments in developing climate resistant varieties and innovative cultivation techniques would be critical for improving the value chains, increasing farmers share in consumer rupee and containing price volatility, the study noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC sets up independent SIT to investigate if adulterated ghee was used in Tirupati Laddu

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

RG Kar case: WB junior doctors likely to call off 'total cease work'

Why have microfinance stocks hit 52-week lows today? Check details here

Garware Hi-Tech Films: A Legacy of Innovation in Polyester Manufacturing

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story