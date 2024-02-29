Mahindra Logistics expands its operations in West Bengal

Mahindra Logistics will commence operations of a 1.1 lakh sq. ft. fulfilment centre in Malda, West Bengal, dedicated to handling fulfilment and last-mile deliveries. This centre is a critical part of Mahindra Logistics' supply chain network and will execute efficient and timely deliveries through end-to-end fulfilment and distribution capabilities. Additionally, Mahindra Logistics is also adding 14 last-mile delivery stations, touching approximately 15,000 households daily.

Tailored for grocery & e-commerce customers, the expansion in the network is the cornerstone of the company's comprehensive logistics solutions integrating fulfilment, express, as well as mid-mile and last-mile services. As part of the expansion in the Eastern region, the centre is strategically positioned to serve Northern West Bengal, Eastern Bihar, and parts of the Northeast. The facility is a beacon of optimized deliveries with a daily processing capacity of 10,000 orders and an inventory capacity exceeding 15 lakh units; designed to meet and exceed the growing demands of the region.

The establishment will generate over 750 job opportunities, including the 350 dedicated personnel for the last-mile network. Mahindra Logistics continues its commitment to diversity, aiming to fill 25% of the fulfilment centre roles with women and individuals from the PwD and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Integral to Mahindra Logistics' vision of expanding its presence across the country, this expansion enhances the company's warehousing footprint in West Bengal to 3.3 lakh sq. ft. Mahindra Logistics also services full truck load, part truck load and integrated services to nearly 2000 pin codes in the region.

