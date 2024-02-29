NTPC Green Energy signs JV agreement with MAHAGENCO

For development of renewable energy parks in Maharashtra

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), for development of Renewable Energy Parks in the state of Maharashtra. The company to be set up under the joint venture will develop GW-scale renewable energy parks and undertake projects of this scale in a phased manner. The agreement aligns with the green energy objectives of NTPC and is another step in the Government of India's efforts towards energy transition.

