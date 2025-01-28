Board of CG Power approves capex of Rs 712 cr to set up transformer manufacturing unit

At meeting held on 28 January 2025

The Board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions at its meeting held on 28 January 2025 has approved the establishment of greenfield transformer manufacturing facility of 45000 MVA capacity in Western India at an estimated cost of Rs.712 crore (net of taxes). The project will be primarily funded through internal accruals, equity or debt or a combination of it and is expected to be completed in FY 2027-28.

