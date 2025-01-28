Board of V-Guard Industries approves Rs 100 cr investment for enhancing capacity of VCPL

At meeting held on 28 January 2025

The Board of V-Guard Industries at its meeting held on 28 January 2025 has approved the proposal for capacity addition in the fans manufacturing facility of V-Guard Consumer Products (VCPL), Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company to be set up in Hyderabad. In addition to manufacturing of Table Pedestal & Wall fans, the subsidiary will be manufacturing ceiling fans in the same facility. Total investment of Rs 100 crore will be invested in phases to ramp up to the proposed capacity of 26 lakh units of ceiling fans per annum in a phased manner of 4-5 years.

