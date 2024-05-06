Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 23.61% to Rs 4280.32 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 1.61% to Rs 670.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 681.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 4280.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3462.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.74% to Rs 1932.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2072.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.39% to Rs 15796.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12699.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4280.323462.69 24 15796.8512699.53 24 OPM %64.5069.03 -60.7363.03 - PBDT967.91998.87 -3 2863.033085.78 -7 PBT895.73933.89 -4 2588.182859.82 -9 NP670.35681.33 -2 1932.692072.40 -7

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

