Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 15.84% to Rs 2910.35 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 34.03% to Rs 633.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 472.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.84% to Rs 2910.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2512.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.04% to Rs 1771.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1180.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.86% to Rs 11213.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9355.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2910.352512.30 16 11213.209355.23 20 OPM %75.7868.44 -67.4160.18 - PBDT830.41625.37 33 2388.071786.04 34 PBT830.41625.37 33 2388.071786.04 34 NP633.44472.62 34 1771.221180.52 50

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

