Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 72.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.47% to Rs 141.39 croreNet profit of Zen Technologies rose 72.97% to Rs 34.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.47% to Rs 141.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 199.20% to Rs 127.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.98% to Rs 439.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
