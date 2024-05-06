Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 72.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 72.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 47.47% to Rs 141.39 crore

Net profit of Zen Technologies rose 72.97% to Rs 34.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.47% to Rs 141.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.20% to Rs 127.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.98% to Rs 439.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales141.3995.88 47 439.85218.85 101 OPM %35.6636.70 -41.1033.18 - PBDT52.2734.54 51 193.4275.78 155 PBT49.3533.02 49 183.7469.73 164 NP34.9420.20 73 127.8842.74 199

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zen Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zen Technologies to acquire majority stake in AiTuring Technologies

Zen Tech to acquire majority stake in AiTuring Technologies

Zen Tech bags Rs 93-cr order from Defence Ministry

Zen Mobility Partners with ElectroRide to Launch the First Experience Center in Delhi NCR

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives EIR for its oncology unit at Panelav

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints Sanjeev Nautiyal as MD &amp; CEO

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story