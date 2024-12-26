Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2975.4, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.27% in last one year as compared to a 9.65% jump in NIFTY and a 25.58% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2975.4, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23744.30078125. The Sensex is at 78476.92, up 0.01%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has slipped around 0.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22685.55, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

