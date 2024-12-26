Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Commodities index falling 30.69 points or 0.42% at 7249.12 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (down 8.63%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 6.04%),Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 5.04%),Platinum Industries Ltd (down 3.87%),I G Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Fairchem Organics Ltd (down 3.28%), Chemplast Sanmar Ltd (down 3.04%), Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (down 3.01%), Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 2.98%), and Best Agrolife Ltd (down 2.96%).

On the other hand, Saurashtra Cement Ltd (up 12.81%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 3.47%), and Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (up 2.92%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 219.24 or 0.4% at 54803.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 47.43 points or 0.3% at 15843.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.45 points or 0.12% at 23755.099609375.

The BSE Sensex index was up 33.38 points or 0.04% at 78506.25.

On BSE,1555 shares were trading in green, 2353 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

