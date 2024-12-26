Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares fall

FMCG shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 50.19 points or 0.24% at 20580.54 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, ADF Foods Ltd (down 3.98%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 3.81%),Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 3.55%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 3.05%),Gillette India Ltd (down 2.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cupid Ltd (down 2.59%), KRBL Ltd (down 2.36%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 2.25%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 2.17%), and Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 2%).

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 7.81%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 3.87%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 2.9%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 219.24 or 0.4% at 54803.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 47.43 points or 0.3% at 15843.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.45 points or 0.12% at 23755.099609375.

Also Read

LIVE: Will ask INDIA bloc allies to remove Congress if no action taken against Maken, says AAP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades flat around 78,450; Metal, FMCG, IT, Financials weigh

Squid Game 2 OTT: When and where to watch Kdrama in India; know details

PKL 2024 Eliminator 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba live streaming

IND vs AUS: Debutant Konstas believes bump with Kohli was accidental

The BSE Sensex index was up 33.38 points or 0.04% at 78506.25.

On BSE,1555 shares were trading in green, 2353 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Basic materials shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Sensex, Nifty trade in rangebound; auto shares jump

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 1.79 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Ola Electric expands its network to 4,000 stores nationwide

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story