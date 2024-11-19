AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 2.58%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 593.95, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.1% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 16.82% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 593.95, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78326.94, up 1.28%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has slipped around 10.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50363.8, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

