Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 10.17% over last one month compared to 2.53% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 2.55% today to trade at Rs 3064.15. The BSE Auto index is up 0.48% to quote at 53174.43. The index is down 2.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Exide Industries Ltd increased 0.72% and Tata Motors Ltd added 0.64% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 35.5 % over last one year compared to the 20.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 10.17% over last one month compared to 2.53% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.02% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12495 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3221.1 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1545 on 28 Nov 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News