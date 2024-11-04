Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 3.21%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 3.63% over last one month compared to 7.04% fall in BSE Auto index and 3.03% drop in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 3.21% today to trade at Rs 2907.4. The BSE Auto index is up 0.49% to quote at 54420.89. The index is down 7.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sundram Fasteners Ltd increased 1.97% and Eicher Motors Ltd added 0.74% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 49.27 % over last one year compared to the 23.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 3.63% over last one month compared to 7.04% fall in BSE Auto index and 3.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33319 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 81418 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3221.1 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1450.55 on 01 Nov 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News