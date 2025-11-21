Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Surges 0.62%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 3.3% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.09% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 0.62% today to trade at Rs 3739. The BSE Auto index is up 0.2% to quote at 61430.02. The index is up 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd increased 0.57% and Uno Minda Ltd added 0.38% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 17.45 % over last one year compared to the 10.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 3.3% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2132 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3780.2 on 12 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2360.45 on 07 Apr 2025.