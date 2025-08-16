Mahindra & Mahindra unveils its multi-energy NU_IQ platform

Showcases four SUV concepts to go into production in 2027 on new platform

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its all-new modular, multi-energy NU_IQ platform that will underpin a new range of disruptive SUVs. The company offered a glimpse of its next-generation products by showcasing four world-beating concepts based on the new platform.

The revolutionary NU_IQ platform is the result of innovation born out of Mahindra's strategy in the automotive space by creating products that rewrite the rules of mobility and free consumers from compromises. The manifestation of this vision has been showcased via four world-beating SUV concepts - the Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X, which address the white spaces while staying true to Mahindra's core attributes of turn-on design - unmissable presence, spirited performance - on-tap power, world-class safety, sci-fi today and tough yet sophisticated.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Business (Designate), Mahindra & Mahindra and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile, said, NU_IQ is a strategic blueprint for the future of Mahindra SUVs globally. With its modular, multi-energy architecture, it gives us the flexibility to innovate across multiple top hats and powertrains whilst staying true to our SUV DNA. Designed to resolve paradoxes, NU_IQ forms the foundation for our next generation of SUVs. It marks a bold step and the start of a new era that frees customers from compromises and puts truly desirable, premium core SUVs squarely in the mainstream. Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X, each represent a distinct expression of Mahindra's future-ready NU_IQ platform. These concepts represent Mahindra's commitment to redefining personal, all-terrain mobility for a global audience, combining strong brand heritage with advanced, expressive design. From the Born Iconic spirit of Vision.T and Vision.SXT, to the Sporty Solidity of Vision.S, and the Sculptural Athleticism of Vision.X, each model is crafted with a clear, unique personality. Developed collaboratively by Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in Banbury, UK, the four concepts are a testament to the brand's evolving design language, one that balances timeless brand cues with modern, future focused innovation.