Bajaj Finance receives upgrade in Issuer credit ratings

From S&P Global Ratings

Bajaj Finance announced that S&P Global Ratings vide their report dated 14 August 2025, has upgraded the Company (issuer) credit rating from BBB-/Positive/A-3 to BBB/Stable/A-2. S&P Global Ratings has further informed that the Standalone Credit Profile (SACP) for the Company remains unchanged at 'bbb'.

S&P Global Ratings report mentioned that the rating upgrade is subsequent to the upward revision in the sovereign credit rating on India to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'

