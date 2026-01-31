Associate Sponsors

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 2.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 7.68% to Rs 490.28 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 2.12% to Rs 88.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 90.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 490.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 531.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales490.28531.09 -8 OPM %11.305.54 -PBDT127.27120.06 6 PBT121.52113.73 7 NP88.9090.83 -2

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

