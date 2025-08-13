Maithan Alloys defers closure of its Byrnihat Unit

The board of Maithan Alloys at its meeting held on 13 August 2025 has decided to extend said effective date of closure Byrnihat Unit of the Company from 31 August 2025 to 30 September 2025 in view of the pending orders.

In June, the company has proposed closure of production at the said unit with effect from 31 August 2025 onwards for indefinite period due to adverse market conditions and steep increase in power cost in the State of Meghalaya.

