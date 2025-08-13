Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maithan Alloys defers closure of its Byrnihat Unit

Maithan Alloys defers closure of its Byrnihat Unit

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The board of Maithan Alloys at its meeting held on 13 August 2025 has decided to extend said effective date of closure Byrnihat Unit of the Company from 31 August 2025 to 30 September 2025 in view of the pending orders.

In June, the company has proposed closure of production at the said unit with effect from 31 August 2025 onwards for indefinite period due to adverse market conditions and steep increase in power cost in the State of Meghalaya.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ServiceNow Ventures Holdings to invest Rs 437 cr in Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures

V-Guard Industries improves its CRISIL ESG rating to 63

SEBI recommends measures to broaden resident Indian participation in FPIs

SEBI proposes grant of significant flexibilities to large value funds for accredited investors

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals receives LoA worth Rs 49 cr from MSEDCL

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story