Maitri Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 4.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Maitri Enterprises declined 4.65% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.767.343.9912.940.410.620.390.590.410.43

