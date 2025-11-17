Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WPIL's South African subsidiary wins contract of Rs 426 cr

WPIL's South African subsidiary wins contract of Rs 426 cr

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
WPIL's South African subsidiary has received a contract from METSI KE MATLA JV for complete electro mechanical and instrumentation works for MCWAP2 Project of Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (South Africa) for a total value of 821m Rand (Rs 426 crore) to be commissioned in 48 months. The said contract does not fall within related party transaction.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

