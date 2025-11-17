Pace Digitek bags order of Rs 929.75 cr from MSPGCL

Pace Digitek has received order worth Rs. 929.75 crore (including taxes) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MSPGCL) for Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection, Inspection, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 200 MWAC Grid Connected Ground Mounted Solar PV Power Plant under 300 MWAC with associated power evacuation arrangement to STU substation including three (03) years Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the same.

