GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for key indices

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 27.50 points (or 0.11%) in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 442.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,465.86 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets fell Tuesday, following a tech-led slide on Wall Street.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks pulled back, plagued once again by declines in tech, as Wall Street awaited key releases this week, including Nvidia earnings and the September jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 557.24 points, or 1.18%, to close at 46,590.24, as losses in the artificial intelligence chip darling, along with Salesforce and Apple, pushed the blue-chip index lower. The S&P 500 sank 0.92% to end the day at 6,672.41, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.84% to settle at 22,708.07.

The AI sector faced market pressure, with Nvidia dropping nearly 2% ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday after the market close. This decline, shared by other AI-related stocks, reflected growing investor anxiety regarding stretched valuations within the chipmaker and related technology companies.

The concern also impacted financial institutions linked to the sector. Blue Owl Capital, a private credit lender, shed nearly 6% amid worries surrounding its substantial lending exposure to the ongoing AI data center buildout.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices closed higher today, marking their sixth straight session of gains. The market recovered on support from the Reserve Bank of Indias new relief measures for exporters hit by recent tariff disruptions. Investors also reacted positively to a firm close to the Q2 earnings season.

Sentiment improved further as participants monitored progress toward a possible India-US trade agreement. The Nifty ended above the 26,000 mark. PSU banks, autos and consumer durables logged strong buying interest, while broader market remained supportive.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 388.17 points or 0.46% to 84,950.95. The Nifty 50 index rallied 103.40 points or 0.40% to 26,013.45. In six consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 2.08% while the Nifty added 2.04%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

