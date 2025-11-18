Mahindra EPC bags Rs 2-cr order from community micro irrigation project

Mahindra EPC Irrigation has secured a new order worth Rs 1.79 crore from the Office of the Assistant Engineer, Community Micro Irrigation Project.
The contract involves the construction of a pressurized micro-irrigation system.
The domestic order, valued at Rs 1.79 crore, carries a completion timeline of 12 months, the company said. The nature of the contract is in line with the scope outlined for developing the micro-irrigation infrastructure.
Mahindra EPC clarified that none of the promoters, promoter group or group companies hold any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The transaction does not fall under related-party arrangements and has been executed at arms length.
Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.43 crore for Q2 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 2.76 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 49.58 crore in Q2 FY26, against Rs 50.02 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation added 1.55% to settle at Rs 133.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app