Mahindra EPC bags Rs 2-cr order from community micro irrigation project

Mahindra EPC Irrigation has secured a new order worth Rs 1.79 crore from the Office of the Assistant Engineer, Community Micro Irrigation Project.

The contract involves the construction of a pressurized micro-irrigation system.

The domestic order, valued at Rs 1.79 crore, carries a completion timeline of 12 months, the company said. The nature of the contract is in line with the scope outlined for developing the micro-irrigation infrastructure.

Mahindra EPC clarified that none of the promoters, promoter group or group companies hold any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The transaction does not fall under related-party arrangements and has been executed at arms length.