Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 1.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Riba Textiles declined 1.02% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 69.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.69.0477.149.978.615.605.453.654.052.912.94

