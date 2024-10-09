SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Weizmann Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Magnum Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2024. Weizmann Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Magnum Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SecureKloud Technologies Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 42.58 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11677 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd spiked 18.64% to Rs 140. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6012 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd soared 17.57% to Rs 6.76. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35186 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd rose 16.03% to Rs 354.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2267 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd jumped 14.56% to Rs 50.19. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16501 shares in the past one month.

