Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rites Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 October 2024. Dhani Services Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 63.61 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd surged 9.76% to Rs 329.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd spiked 8.58% to Rs 380.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7729 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd exploded 7.87% to Rs 79.47. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 131.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose 7.69% to Rs 21.57. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 288.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 105.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

