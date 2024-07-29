Sun TV Network Ltd spurts 3.64%, up for five straight sessions

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 860.65, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.91% in last one year as compared to a 25.92% gain in NIFTY and a 2.19% gain in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 860.65, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24873.8. The Sensex is at 81519.27, up 0.23%. Sun TV Network Ltd has added around 10.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2075.65, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 861.4, up 3.64% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is up 58.91% in last one year as compared to a 25.92% gain in NIFTY and a 2.19% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 17.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

