Manali Petrochemicals completes sale of step-down subsidiary - Notedome

Manali Petrochemicals has completed the sale of its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Notedome, to C.O.I.M. S.p.A. - Chimica Organica Industriale Milanese (C.O.I.M.) on 17 November 2025, for a total consideration of approximately 21.17 million (approx. Rs 247 crore).

The divestment is part of Manali Petrochemicals strategic portfolio restructuring, aimed at sharpening its focus on its core businesses related its polyols product portfolio and derivatives, within the Indian market. As part of the agreement, Manali Petrochemicals will continue to market its cast elastomers in India under a new trademark.

With this strategic acquisition, C.O.I.M. strengthens its international presence in the polyurethane systems sector and further expands its product and service capabilities in key European markets.