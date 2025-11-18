Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manali Petrochemicals completes sale of step-down subsidiary - Notedome

Manali Petrochemicals completes sale of step-down subsidiary - Notedome

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For a total consideration of Rs 247 cr

Manali Petrochemicals has completed the sale of its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Notedome, to C.O.I.M. S.p.A. - Chimica Organica Industriale Milanese (C.O.I.M.) on 17 November 2025, for a total consideration of approximately 21.17 million (approx. Rs 247 crore).

The divestment is part of Manali Petrochemicals strategic portfolio restructuring, aimed at sharpening its focus on its core businesses related its polyols product portfolio and derivatives, within the Indian market. As part of the agreement, Manali Petrochemicals will continue to market its cast elastomers in India under a new trademark.

With this strategic acquisition, C.O.I.M. strengthens its international presence in the polyurethane systems sector and further expands its product and service capabilities in key European markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

Capital India Finance appoints Surender Rana as Executive Vice Chairman

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52.95 times

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28%

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story