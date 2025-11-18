Capital India Finance appoints Surender Rana as Executive Vice Chairman

With effect from 18 November 2025

Capital India Finance announced the joining of Surender Rana, former Deputy Managing Director - SME and Agri Business at State Bank of India, as Executive Vice Chairman with effect from 18 November 2025 for a term of three (3) years subject to the approval of shareholders.

Surender Rana is a seasoned banker with over 34 years of leadership at SBI and recognised for driving large-scale transformation in MSME and Agri financing, credit and risk management, and policy development. His addition strengthens CIFL's leadership bench as the Company steps up its focus on scalable, governance-led growth.