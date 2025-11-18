Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 64,630 equity shares under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005)' and 252 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each, under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023)', on 18 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

