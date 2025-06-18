Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manba Finance board to mull fund raising proposal via debt route on June 20

Manba Finance board to mull fund raising proposal via debt route on June 20

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Manba Finance said that its board will meet on Friday, 20 June 2025, to consider a proposal for issuing debt securities amounting to Rs 200 crore.

These debt securities could include secured non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, unsecured subordinated non-convertible debentures, bonds, or other debt securities.

The instruments would be placed privately and would be issued in one or more tranches.

Mumbai-based Manba Finance (MFL) is a RBI registered non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (ND-NBFC). The company is engaged in two-wheeler financing, used two-wheeler financing and used car financing. The company has also forayed into personal loans and inventory funding for 2- wheeler dealers. MFL has presence in 5 states namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh.

The company's standalone net profit declined 18.08% to Rs 8.02 crore despite 29.64% increase in revenue to Rs 65.52 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 143.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

