Manba Finance board to mull fund raising proposal via debt route on June 20

Manba Finance said that its board will meet on Friday, 20 June 2025, to consider a proposal for issuing debt securities amounting to Rs 200 crore.
These debt securities could include secured non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, unsecured subordinated non-convertible debentures, bonds, or other debt securities.
The instruments would be placed privately and would be issued in one or more tranches.
Mumbai-based Manba Finance (MFL) is a RBI registered non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (ND-NBFC). The company is engaged in two-wheeler financing, used two-wheeler financing and used car financing. The company has also forayed into personal loans and inventory funding for 2- wheeler dealers. MFL has presence in 5 states namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh.
The company's standalone net profit declined 18.08% to Rs 8.02 crore despite 29.64% increase in revenue to Rs 65.52 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
The scrip rose 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 143.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app