DLF Ltd Spikes 1.16%

DLF Ltd rose 1.16% today to trade at Rs 861.3. The BSE Realty index is up 0.34% to quote at 7891.69. The index is up 9.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 0.34% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 0.32% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 12.38 % over last one year compared to the 5.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has added 16.8% over last one month compared to 9.1% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.91% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8029 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 928.7 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 601.2 on 07 Apr 2025.