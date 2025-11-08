Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 513.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 394.88 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 513.11% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 394.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 359.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.394.88359.1410.818.3936.6722.9416.443.6420.113.28

