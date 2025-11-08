Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit declines 73.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.70% to Rs 79.73 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast declined 73.94% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 79.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.79.7353.269.9010.976.554.255.893.634.2416.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News