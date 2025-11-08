Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit declines 73.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit declines 73.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.70% to Rs 79.73 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast declined 73.94% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 79.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales79.7353.26 50 OPM %9.9010.97 -PBDT6.554.25 54 PBT5.893.63 62 NP4.2416.27 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Meghmani Organics standalone net profit rises 401.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunil Agro Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rishiroop standalone net profit declines 97.02% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story