Sunil Agro Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.76% to Rs 50.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.3659.082.820.540.61-0.350.22-0.770.12-0.59

