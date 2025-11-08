Meghmani Organics standalone net profit rises 401.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 557.66 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics rose 401.99% to Rs 42.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 557.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 532.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.557.66532.6312.647.7479.5629.8257.518.1942.928.55

