SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 242.43 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 79.50% to Rs 25.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 242.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 196.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.242.43196.7519.9515.9944.0628.1634.0419.5425.3114.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News