Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 101.94 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 101.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 367.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales101.9490.27 13 367.35370.20 -1 OPM %11.480.27 -4.736.95 - PBDT7.80-2.90 LP 3.5713.20 -73 PBT3.94-5.65 LP -11.062.21 PL NP3.55-4.39 LP -9.051.27 PL

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

