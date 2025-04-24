Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 55.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.06% to Rs 536.73 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise declined 55.94% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.06% to Rs 536.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 542.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.30% to Rs 23.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.07% to Rs 2281.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1838.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

