Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
GTPL Hathway Ltd, Indo Amines Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd and Yuken India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 January 2025.

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd spiked 11.83% to Rs 32.53 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31288 shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd surged 10.88% to Rs 150.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1754 shares in the past one month.

Indo Amines Ltd soared 10.35% to Rs 177.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18410 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 188.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 128 shares in the past one month.

Yuken India Ltd added 9.60% to Rs 1101. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 459 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

