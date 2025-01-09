Persistent Systems launches Pi-OmniKG with Google Cloud

Persistent Systems announced the launch of Pi-OmniKG, an advanced AI-driven knowledge graph solution developed with Google Cloud technology. Omni signifies the ability to universally handle diverse data, and KG stands for Knowledge Graphs powered by GenAI. This innovative solution empowers healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) organizations to accelerate biomedical research, streamline data mining processes, and deliver insights with greater speed and accuracy.

Pi-OmniKG is built using Google Cloud's advanced technologies including the Vertex AI platform, BigQuery, and Cloud SQL leveraging GenAI capabilities to streamline workflows, standardize data, and enable seamless integration of structured and unstructured datasets. Its intuitive interface allows researchers to query and visualize data, uncovering novel relationships and delivering high-quality insights backed by authentic citations.

Persistent has been working with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies for over a decade to deliver transformative solutions that address complex industry challenges. The launch of Pi-OmniKG builds on the Strategic Partnership Agreement Persistent announced in June 2024, which strengthens the collaboration between the two organizations to support Persistent's development of AI-driven solutions across industries. It exemplifies Persistent's vision of providing a smarter, faster, and more accessible way for HCLS organizations to process biomedical data and drive innovation.

