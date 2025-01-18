Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 207.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 0.94 croreNet profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance rose 207.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.940.87 8 OPM %62.7733.33 -PBDT0.590.29 103 PBT0.580.28 107 NP0.430.14 207
