Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 207.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 207.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.05% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance rose 207.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.940.87 8 OPM %62.7733.33 -PBDT0.590.29 103 PBT0.580.28 107 NP0.430.14 207

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 67.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Continental Controls reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rallis India standalone net profit declines 54.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 14.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 28.85% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story