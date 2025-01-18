Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 67.89% in the December 2024 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 67.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 5045.17 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 67.89% to Rs 724.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 431.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 5045.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4304.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5045.174304.81 17 OPM %19.0712.89 -PBDT960.11573.73 67 PBT960.11573.73 67 NP724.38431.46 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Continental Controls reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rallis India standalone net profit declines 54.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 14.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 28.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Nettlinx standalone net profit rises 71.03% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story