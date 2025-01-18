ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 67.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 5045.17 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 67.89% to Rs 724.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 431.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 5045.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4304.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5045.174304.8119.0712.89960.11573.73960.11573.73724.38431.46

