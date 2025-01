Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 14.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.85% to Rs 1073.78 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 14.68% to Rs 99.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 86.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 1073.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 995.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1073.78995.5921.5522.06192.90181.81129.05114.2799.6186.86

