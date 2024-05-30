Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 16.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.09% to Rs 1094.54 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 16.38% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.09% to Rs 1094.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 658.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.08% to Rs 186.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 78.18% to Rs 3854.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2163.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

