Mangalam Worldwide standalone net profit rises 69.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 69.06% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 275.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 229.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.275.73229.155.735.0512.048.139.836.2810.115.98

